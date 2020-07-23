Fish protein hydrolyzate is a breakdown product of fish protein that contains smaller peptides and amino acids. lean fish species or their processing wastes are ideal raw materials for FPH and can be used as food binders, emulsifiers, gelling agents and dietary supplements.

According to the report, The Europe fish protein hydrolysate market is accounted to US 120.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 193.0 Mn by 2027.

Many types of fish are consumed as food in almost every part of the world. Throughout history, fish have been an important source of protein and other nutrients. In cooking and fishing situations, fish may include mollusks, crustaceans, echinoderms and other shellfish.

The Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate market is growing along with the industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009992/request-trial

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production. The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Fish protein hydrolyzate in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPE FISH PROTEIN HYDROLYSATE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Acid Hydrolysis

Autolytic Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Source

Tuna

Sardine

Atlantic Salmon

Crustacean

Others

By Application

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Company Profiles

Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited

Copalis Sea Solutions

Diana Group

Hofseth BioCare ASA

Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

Scanbio Marine Group AS

SOPROPÊCHE

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009992/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]