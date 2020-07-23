Automotive sensors are intelligent sensors which can be used to control and process the pressure of oil, temperature, level of emission, coolant levels, etc. There are different types of sensors used in automobiles, but knowing the working of these sensors is essential.

The Europe automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 2.13 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 3.83 Billion in 2027.

The automotive industry is constantly under pressure to integrate vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components to improve vehicle performance. Increasing vehicle electrification drift is a major driver of the automotive sensor market. Because of this, car manufacturers are increasingly partnering with sensor manufacturers to meet customer demand. For example, in January 2019, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor to accelerate ON Semiconductor’s innovation and integrate semiconductors into new models to ensure consumers’ ever-changing expectations for safety, reliability, and performance.

The Europe Automotive Sensors market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Germany is expected to lead the European automotive sensor market across the European region throughout the forecast period. Germany is one of the world’s leading car producers and has many major car manufacturers in the country such as Volkswagen, BMW AG and Audi. Germany produces a significant number of vehicles each year, including both passenger and commercial vehicles. Automotive semiconductors, the hub of the major automotive industry, are widely used in this industry. Germany is one of the pioneers in legalizing self-driving cars on the road. The country is the largest electronics manufacturer in the region, with the largest automotive electronics segment. The chart below shows Italy’s revenue share of the European automotive sensor market during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Type

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMS

Others

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Application

Chassis

Safety & Security

Body Electronics

Powertrain

ADAS

Others

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Passenger Car

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

