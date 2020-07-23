Europe Airline Retailing Market – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027 | COVID Impact updated report
An airline is a company that provides air transport services for traveling passengers and freight. Airlines utilize aircraft to supply these services and may form partnerships or alliances with other airlines for codeshare agreements, in which they both offer and operate the same flight. Europe airline retailing market is expected to grow from US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.30 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 17.9% from the year 2018 to 2027.
The Europe Airline Retailing market is growing along with the Aerospace and Defense industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Retailers are essential to customers for airlines Simply put, retail is about delivering the right products and services through the right channels, at the right time, in a visually engaging and understandable way.
The rapid increase in the number of air travellers since the last few years has had a major impact on airline retail markets. Airline passenger growth is a major tailwind for airline retail market growth. Economic changes in developing countries and increased purchasing power of customers have a positive impact on market growth. Over the last 15 years, world air passengers have increased by about 5% year-over-year. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passengers is expected to double between 2016 and 2035. Generation Y will spend more time traveling and is expected to become a major customer in airline retail..
EUROPE AIRLINE RETAILING MARKET – SEGMENTATION
By Retail Type
- Pre-boarding
- Post-boarding
By Shopping Type
- Accessories
- Alcohol
- Beauty Products
- Merchandise
- Others
By Carrier Type
- Full Service Carrier
- Low Cost Carrier
By Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Air Asia Group
- Air France
- British Airways PLC
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Easy Jet PLC
- Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.
- Qantas Airways Limited
- Singapore Airlines Limited
- Thai Airways
- The Emirates Group
