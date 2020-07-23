A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Other ingredients such as corn, rye, millet, and barley are also used for making flatbread. The consumers in developed countries, such as the China and Japan, are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information. This has positively affected the growth of businesses looking to flatbread market. Health-conscious consumers are more likely to look for specific information associated with the food products they are purchasing. Rising consumer awareness regarding health is propelling the demand for healthy, flatbread products such as low fat and sugar, favoring the flatbread market. Additionally, factors such as consumer awareness of health issues, higher personal incomes, a greater focus on fitness, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for healthy flatbread products. Major producers in the flatbread market are constantly focusing on introducing flatbread products that are rich in nutrients to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries.

The Asia Pacific Flatbread market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The consumers in developed countries, such as the US, and Canada, are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information. The surge in demand for healthy flatbread options has subsequently propelled the demand for healthy flatbread products such as tortilla, pita, Lavash, and chapattis. Tortillas are a high source of fiber, calcium, folic acid, vitamin B complex, and energy. The high fiber content in tortillas helps improve gastrointestinal function. The folic acid is an essential vitamin for pregnant women as it helps in the formulation of fetus nervous system.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Flatbread in the market.

Asia Pacific Flatbread Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Flatbread Market – By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Others

Asia Pacific Flatbread Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Bakeries

Convenience Store

Others



Company Profiles

California Lavash

Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V

Kontos Foods Inc.

KRONOS

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Aryzta AG

Rich Products Corporation

Britannia Industries

