in its newly published report, Market Research Future (MRFR), asserts that the global Wireless Sensor Network industry is flourishing and poised to grow exponentially over the review period, recording a substantial market valuation and a healthy 14% CAGR in the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The global Wireless Sensor Network industry is increasing persistently, primarily due to the augmenting demand for the wireless network in some burgeoning industries, including oil & gas and transportation. Moreover, factors such as the growing automation and robotics production and high reliability of wireless sensor networks act as a tailwind to the market growth, expanding the market to further heights on the global platform. Growing interference on wireless sensor networks is becoming a vital issue in the deployment of wireless sensor networks and wireless communication systems. Simultaneously, with the advent of 5G communications systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), there are over 50,000 Mn. wireless devices are anticipated to be on the global space by the year 2020. It is likely that the distribution of radiated output by a transmitter in a particular scenario allows optimal radio planning to take place. This signifies the kind of growth the market will be witnessing in the foreseeable future.

Additional factors substantiating market growth include the proliferation of the Internet, IoT, and connected devices. Moreover, the BYOD trend in the organizations is encouraging the growth of the Wireless Sensor Network industry, acting as an emerging growth opportunity in the market over the review period.

The widespread adoption and demand, in turn, support the market growth of wireless sensor networks to a large extent. Moreover, the augmented application of these networks in military and homeland security is delivering impetus to market growth. On the other hand, the skepticism of end-user consumers towards the growing adoption of this emerging technology along with the risk of failure of wireless sensor networks may restrict its adoption, further hindering the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of the Applications, the global market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Industrial, Entertainment, Transport, Precision Agriculture, Military, Food & Beverage, Mining, and Environment Monitoring, among others.

Based on the Sensors, the global market is segmented into Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, and Flow, among others.

On the basis of the Technologies, the global market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and WirelessHART, among others.

Based on the types, the global market is segmented into Terrestrial, Underground, Underwater, Multimedia, and Mobile WSNs, among others.

On the basis of the Topologies, the market has been segmented into Star, Tree, and Mesh Topologies.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The North American region accounts for the maximum market share in the global Wireless Sensor Network industry and is also slated to be the largest revenue generator owing to the continuous technological advancements in the region. The market is mainly driven by developed countries, U.S. and Canada, owing to the vast expansions in the field of technology and the presence of giant technology companies.

The European region has acquired the next most significant market share in the global Wireless Sensor Network industry. The primary factor driving the growth of the market is The resurging economy in the region is contributing to the market growth substantially, augmenting the demand of wireless sensor network across the region. The Europe Wireless Sensor Network industry is projected to grow with a steady CAGR till 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is growing as one of the most profitable markets for the wireless sensor network, globally. Factors such as increasing urbanization and increasing sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and O&G backed by the improved economy dynamics in the APAC region, supporting the market growth. The APAC Wireless Sensor Network industry is poised to post a remarkable CAGR during the review period.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), and Schneider Electric SA (France) among others.

