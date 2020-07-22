Biscuit is small bread made from a mixture of flour, sugar or salt, and butter or vegetable shortening, with baking powder as a leavening agent. Biscuits have high nutritional profile, including fats, fibers, and carbohydrates. This makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal consumed in Europe.

The Asia Pacific Biscuits market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia Pacific biscuits market is accounted to US$ 20,028.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019–2027, to account to US$ 29,436.0 Mn by 2027.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread at a fast pace all over the world. The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries witnessing operational disturbances due to disrupted supply chains, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns etc. as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories at prime locations in Asia Pacific is affecting the supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales. Besides this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships. In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country by this outbreak, and it is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries. Other European Union member countries have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partial closing of borders.

Asia Pacific Biscuits – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Biscuits Market, by Type

Sweet

Savory

Crackers

Filled

Wafers

Others

Biscuits Market, by Packaging

Pouches/Packets

Boxes

Jars

Others

Biscuits Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

Company Profiles

Britannia Industries limited

Burton’s Biscuit Company

ITC Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Lotus Bakeries NV

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

United Biscuits (UK) Limited

Walkers Shortbread Ltd.

