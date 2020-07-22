Market Overview

The developing telecom infrastructure needs the optimization of telecom cost, that is proficiently attained by telecom expense management. Report associated with the communication and information technology sector have been made available by Market Research Future. Market Research Future has conducted detailed study on the global telecom expense management market. The study revealed that the market is estimated to grow at 18% CAGR throughout the estimation period. The development of telecom expense management is propelled by the increasing acceptance of portable equipment in organizations, surging demand for mobile applications, and impending progressions in telecom expense management. Furthermore, spurring visibility into expense management and rising popularity of cloud-based services is estimated to strengthen the global reach of the telecom expense management market.

Market Segmentation

The global telecom expense management market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, organization size, end user, and region. The end user segment includes consumer goods, retail, BFSI, transport, logistics, automotive, and others. The telecommunication & IT segment is expected to govern the share of the telecom expense management market owing to the increased IT infrastructure, expansion of markets throughout the world, augmented outlay on mobile equipment, and innovative communications channels to associate with other users. The solution based segment of the market is classified into dispute management, inventory management, invoice management, contract management, procurement management, and others. The service based segment of the market takes into account, hosted, managed service, licensed software, and others. Finally, the organization size based segmentation of the market comprises large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The regions that have been included in the market spread are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Telecom Expense Management Market Size comprises regions like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America market is leading the telecom expense management industry. The market is witnessing a rapid development owing to technological advancements and enhanced demand for mobile application development platforms throughout different industry verticals in the region. The U.S. is the primary country in this regional market and represents a prominent share of the market equally with regard to implementation of mobile applications as well as the revenue. The Middle East and Asia Pacific market is expected to witness expanding growth prospects in the market throughout the estimation period owing to aspects such as mounting mobile users, growing population, successful IT & telecommunication vertical, and wide popularity of bring your own device technology (BYOD).

Key Players

The global telecom expense management market has reached a valuable level and will be effective in fetching greater value for the firms operating in the market and its shareholders. The diversified product assortment within the market is surging the avenues for progress of the market. The advancement patterns are studied in tandem to the customer preferences to register the highest growth, and in the long run, sustainability. The potential for cost-effectiveness in a market has been identified as optimistic which will be productive for future developments. The capability to employ the economies of scale is additionally proving to be helpful for fueling the overall market growth. Even though, the market has also substantially neutralized the market benefits and therefore, is facilitating growth in the number of firms within the market. The management styles in the market are strengthening the growth level that can be acquired in the present market set-up. The prominent players prevailing in the global telecom expense management market are Control Point Solutions (U.S.), Avotus Corporation (Canada), MDSL (The Netherlands), Profitline (U.S.), MBG (U.S.), Invoice Insights (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Tangoe (U.S.), and Econocom (Belgium), among others

