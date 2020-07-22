Market Scenario

Sugar-free confectioneries are among the recent trends in the market. Increasing obesity and diabetes from consumption of confectioneries have influenced the consumers to incline towards the consumption of sugar-free confectioneries. This increasing inclination towards the sugar-free confectioneries is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing disposable income and changing consumption pattern are some of the factors supporting the growth of Sugar-Free Confectionery Market. Moreover, increasing health awareness and continuous efforts to reduce weight and cholesterol content among the consumers is propelling the growth of sugar-free confectionery market. However, the traditional taste of the sweetness in confectionery may not be maintained, which might restrain the growth of the market among consumers highly inclined towards confectionery products.

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Market are a wide range of products, which are devoid of sugar or contain artificial sweeteners in replacement of sugar. They are consumed as a healthy alternative to the sugar-based confectionery products. Growing trend of health and wellness activities have inclined consumers from sugar confectioneries to sugar-free confectioneries. The different types of sugar-free confectioneries are available in the market such as sweets, candy, candy nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, and others. They are available in different attractive packaging including sachets, boxes, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Sugar-Free Confectionery Market are-

THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Mondelez International (U.S.)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)

Ferrero (Italy)

HARIBO of America, Inc. (Germany)

Segments

Sugar-free confectionery market is segmented based on a type such as sweets, candy, candy nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, and others. The chocolate segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Sweets segment is projected to witness a moderate growth during the estimated period.

Based on the packaging, sugar-free confectionery market is segmented into sachets, boxes, and others. The sachet segment is dominating the market. However, boxes segment are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global sugar-free confectionery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global market followed by Europe. Increasing health-conscious population is driving the sugar-free confectionery market in North America.The U.K and the Netherlands are major contributors to the European sugar-free confectioneries market.

