The instances of asthma and COPD has been expanding over the globe at a huge rate. During late years, there has been ascend in the quantity of smokers just as air contamination in created just as creating nations. Asthma is a non-transmittable ailment arranged by intermittent assaults of windedness and wheezing, which contrast in seriousness and recurrence from individual to individual.

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma are approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population.

The North America Smart Inhalers market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

There are about 60 million people with diabetes in the North America, or about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over. Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the North Americaan Region, mostly due to increases in overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. According to a report of United Nation in 2017, there were approximately 183 million people aged 60 or above across the North America in 2017 and was projected to reach to 247.2million by 2050.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Smart Inhalers in the market.

North America Smart Inhalers – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Inhalers

Nebulizers

By Disorder

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

By End User

Home-care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Adherium Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Novartis AG

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Cohero Health

Crux Product Design Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals

3M

Amiko Digital Health Limited

