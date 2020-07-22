North America Smart Inhalers Market to Improve its Revenue by $503.91Mn during 2019-2027
The instances of asthma and COPD has been expanding over the globe at a huge rate. During late years, there has been ascend in the quantity of smokers just as air contamination in created just as creating nations. Asthma is a non-transmittable ailment arranged by intermittent assaults of windedness and wheezing, which contrast in seriousness and recurrence from individual to individual.
As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma are approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population.
The North America Smart Inhalers market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
There are about 60 million people with diabetes in the North America, or about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over. Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the North Americaan Region, mostly due to increases in overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. According to a report of United Nation in 2017, there were approximately 183 million people aged 60 or above across the North America in 2017 and was projected to reach to 247.2million by 2050.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Smart Inhalers in the market.
North America Smart Inhalers – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Inhalers
- Nebulizers
By Disorder
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
By End User
- Home-care Settings
- Hospitals & Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Adherium Ltd.
- Vectura Group plc
- Novartis AG
- Findair Sp. z o. o.
- Cohero Health
- Crux Product Design Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- 3M
- Amiko Digital Health Limited
