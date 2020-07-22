Patient flow management solutions are increasingly being adopted by healthcare providers across the globe and particularly in the U.S. This report studies the global market over the forecast period of 2014 to 2019. This market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22% to reach $678.4 million by 2019 from $251 million in 2014.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, and lack of skilled labor in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow the patient flow management market in the forecast period. Whereas, the shortage of high tech workers in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the patient flow management market during the forecast period.

Managing the large patient population in hospitals, emergency department, and other healthcare facilities is an urgent issue in most of the countries in the Asia Pacific region. The patient flow management solutions offer complete transparency and overview across various departments in the hospitals, which enables the hospital management and medical professionals to provide high-quality care for patients.

The solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing patient turnover, growing outpatient satisfaction, and reduced waiting time. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing healthcare services demand and limited health care resources are likely to drive the market for patient flow management in the country. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in China is likely to contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

