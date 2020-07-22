North America Identity Verification Market is expected to grow with a High Revenue of $5.27Bn by the year 2027
The North America Identity Verification market is growing along with the Market, but the industry is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
Factors such as growing digitization of business processes and rising demand of smart identity verification solutions among enterprises to ensure efficiently and risk-free business operations are contributing substantially towards the growth of identity verification market in North America.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Market and this is expected to cause the demand for Identity Verification in the market.
North America Identity Verification – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Identity verification Market by Component
- Solution
- Services
North America Identity verification Market by Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
North America Identity verification Market by Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
North America Identity verification Market by End-User
- BFSI
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Others
North America Identity verification Market by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- ACUANT, INC.
- AUTHENTEQ
- GEMALTO N.V.(THALES GROUP)
- IDEMIA
- MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
- EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.
- JUMIO
- LEXISNEXIS
- ONFIDO
- TRULIOO
