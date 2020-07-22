The North America Identity Verification market is growing along with the Market, but the industry is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Factors such as growing digitization of business processes and rising demand of smart identity verification solutions among enterprises to ensure efficiently and risk-free business operations are contributing substantially towards the growth of identity verification market in North America.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Market and this is expected to cause the demand for Identity Verification in the market.

North America Identity Verification – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Identity verification Market by Component

Solution

Services

North America Identity verification Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Identity verification Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Identity verification Market by End-User

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

North America Identity verification Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

ACUANT, INC.

AUTHENTEQ

GEMALTO N.V.(THALES GROUP)

IDEMIA

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

JUMIO

LEXISNEXIS

ONFIDO

TRULIOO

