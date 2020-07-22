The Europeendodontic reparative cement market is expected to reach US$ 121.9million by 2027 from US$ 90.1million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth arerisein endodontic procedures, and availability of high quality endodontic reparative cement varieties. However, the lackof accessto dental procedures, unavailability of insurance cover, and COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Key Market Segments

By indication, the root canal obturation segment accounted for the largest market share in the European endodontic reparative cement market in 2019. In terms of product type, the bioceramic-based sealeris expected to hold the largest share of the endodontic reparative cement market by 2027. In terms of the enduser, in 2019, the hospital segment held the most significant share of the endodontic reparative cement market.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources forendodontic reparative cement market included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Dental Defense Union (DDU), National Health Services (NHS), and others.

Asia-Pacific Endodontic Reparative Cement Market–Segmentation

EUROPEENDODONTIC REPARATIVE CEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Bioceramic-Based Sealers

Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)-based

Calcium Silicate-based

Calcium-Phosphate Based

Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based

Epoxy Resin-Based

Calcium-Hydroxide Based

Others

By Indication

Root Canal Obturation

Dental Restoration

Cavity Lining

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

Coltene Group

Parkell, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

Septodont Holding

Dentsply Maillefer

