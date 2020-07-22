North America Asia Pacific Endodontic Reparative Cement Market is expected to reach US$ North America 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.
The Europeendodontic reparative cement market is expected to reach US$ 121.9million by 2027 from US$ 90.1million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth arerisein endodontic procedures, and availability of high quality endodontic reparative cement varieties. However, the lackof accessto dental procedures, unavailability of insurance cover, and COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.
Key Market Segments
By indication, the root canal obturation segment accounted for the largest market share in the European endodontic reparative cement market in 2019. In terms of product type, the bioceramic-based sealeris expected to hold the largest share of the endodontic reparative cement market by 2027. In terms of the enduser, in 2019, the hospital segment held the most significant share of the endodontic reparative cement market.
Major Sources and Companies Listed
Some of the major primary and secondary sources forendodontic reparative cement market included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Dental Defense Union (DDU), National Health Services (NHS), and others.
Asia-Pacific Endodontic Reparative Cement Market–Segmentation
EUROPEENDODONTIC REPARATIVE CEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
Bioceramic-Based Sealers
Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)-based
Calcium Silicate-based
Calcium-Phosphate Based
Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based
Epoxy Resin-Based
Calcium-Hydroxide Based
Others
By Indication
Root Canal Obturation
Dental Restoration
Cavity Lining
By End User
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Company Profiles
Coltene Group
Parkell, Inc.
IvoclarVivadent AG
Septodont Holding
Dentsply Maillefer
