Overview

Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth to Witness a Healthy Growth Over 2023, Projects MRFR

The global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth set to witness impressive growth from 2018 to 2023 asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest report. With the development of innovative technologies to drive modern industries, machines have undergoes relentless evolution, which is likely to continue in the years to come. Industry networking solution can be view as one of the outcomes of the aforementioned phenomena.

Modern industrial machines need to be robust and dynamic; this is where industrial networking has become so important. Networking solutions are a segment of industrial automation as they act as a backbone to the entire structure. Industrial machinaries are connected to the internet for data sharing, real-time analysis and gaining insights. For this, a well-defined networking structure is put in place, which requires constant maintenance. Moreover, the growing risk of malware and cyber-attacks has increased concerns over network security.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6371

Emphasis is being placed on making industrial network more secure and smart. Converged networking systems are coming up that are capable of supporting an extensive communication system. In addition, the rise of industrial IoT and its integration in various sectors is partly influencing the market. Industrial networking solutions are being increasingly used in sectors such as oil & gas, healthcare, automotive among others. On the flipside, risks associated with ransomware, malware and data theft remains a formidable challenge.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth is conducted on the basis of component, technology, deployment, industry vertical and region.

Based on component, the market has been segmented into service and hardware. The service segment is further sub-segmented into network infrastructure design services, network management & monitoring services, network performance validation services, network access services and implementation services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into cables, ethernet switches, network security devices, routers & gateways and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), wireless local area network (WLAN) and software-defined wide area network (SDWAN). Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into healthcare, automotive & transportation, chemicals & petrochemicals, semiconductor, energy & utilities and others.

Competitive Analysis

Key companies operating in global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Moxa Inc. (US), Belden Inc. (US), ITM Communications Ltd (UK), ASierra Wireless (Canada), CSG Networks Private Limited (India), Neteon Technologies Inc. (US), Black Box Network Services (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Extreme Networks (US), Analog Devices Inc. (US), and MicroSystems (India).

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth has been covered across Latin America, Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to remain at the top of the pecking order during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the US makes a significant contribution to the North America idustrial networking solutions market. Widespread popularity of SDWAN solutions among American enterprises is reflecting favorably on the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth is growing fast. In fact, the market in the region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased focus on modernization of industries along with the rapid expansion of several industry verticals is creatng growth avenues for market players. Countries such as China, Taiwan, India and Indonesia are undergoing tremendous industrialization, while achieving sustainability, scalability and operation efficency.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…….

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-networking-solutions-market-6371

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]