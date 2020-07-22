Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Market with CAGR of 19.4%
The Asia Pacific E-Invoicing market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Asia-Pacific e-Invoicing market was valued at US$ 1,019.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,075.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The growth of the market is this region is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of e-in Invoicing solutions in business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government operations, among others. The rising demand for digital solutions among government organizations and tax authorities to combat tax evasion and financial fraud is also leading to increase in implementation of e-in Invoicing mandates in various countries.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Educational industry and this is expected to cause the demand for E-Invoicing in the market.
Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market, by Type
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market, by End-User
- B2B
- B2C
- Others
Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market, by Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market-Companies Mentioned
- Basware Corporation
- Cegedim SA
- Comarch SA
- Coupa Software Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- SAP SE
- The Sage Group plc
- Tradeshift
