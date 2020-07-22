Market Insights

Hyperscale data centers are up and coming due to their ability to support the massive scale of workloads on a large number of servers. Essentially they level up existing data centers to achieve higher computing power at a significantly reduced cost. Market Research Future’s analysis of the market has divulged several facts and figures about the market and its future for the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. MRFR’s findings suggest an appreciation of the market at an astounding CAGR of 28% during the review period. At this growth rate, the market will flourish and generate a revenue of approximately USD 105 Bn by the end of the review period.

Data generation is at an all-time high, which has resulted in the requirement for the expansion of IT infrastructure to support this. IT organizations are adopting hyperscale data centers as they reduce downtime losses, and provide various advantages such as easy scalability as well as a smoother transition to cloud among others. The demand for reduced downtime losses is vital in a global economy where rising demand and technical hitches must be managed effectively, thus driving the growth of the market. Hyperscale data centers are also important in helping IT systems get on track rapidly after a technical hiccup. Moreover, the high demand for reduced operational capital expenses has become a vital driver for the global hyperscale data center market. IoT is growing at a breakneck speed and is a generator of large volumes of data which is expected to surge data center traffic and increased the need as well as demand for hyperscale data centers.

Notably, the market is restrained by the excessive heat generated by hyperscale data centers and lack of sufficient cooling methods. However, the development of these data centers will likely lead to improving cooling methods or reducing the heat generated altogether.

Market Segmentation

The global hyperscale data center market, in MRFR’s report, has been segmented on the basis of type, components, data center size, deployment, industry, and region. Types have been divided into colocation providers, cloud providers, and enterprises.

Components of Hyperscale Data Center Market Size have been segmented into solution and services. The solutions segment is sub-segmented into servers, storage, networking, and others. Meanwhile, the services segment is divided further to include professional and managed services. These are segmented further in the report.

Data center size has been broadly categorized into small & medium data centers, and large data centers. Deployment of hyperscale data centers in done on premise and on the cloud. Industries, where hyperscale data centers are employed, include retail, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America has a high concentration of internet giants and IT industry giants that are making headway in the market, making the region the most significant in terms of market share and revenue generated. The high adoption of cloud-based services is another key factor driving the North American market. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest CAGR and grow at a fast pace due to the presence of a massive consumer population which generate vast volumes of data on a daily basis, thus stressing the need for hyperscale data centers. Improving IT infrastructure in an effort to increase operational efficiency is likely to boost the APAC market growth.

Key Players

Many vital market players have been recorded in MRFR’s report. Prominent players include Intel Corporation, Cavium, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom Ltd., IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Quanta Computer Inc., Ericsson, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. Innovators in the market such as Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Equinix Inc, Google Inc., and Apple and many others have been included in the report.

