North America mineral trioxide aggregate market is expected to reach US$ 24,720.9 Thousandby 2027 from US$ 15,709.9 Thousand in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % during 2020–2027.The increasing prevalence of dental diseases, growing dental industry, rising geriatric population, and increasing penetration of market players , are among thefactors driving the market in North America mineral trioxide aggregate. However, the challenges in endodontics and dental healthrestrains the market growth.

Mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) is a unique endodontic cement with several exciting clinical applications. It is one of the potential and versatile material formulated from commercial Portland cement combined with bismuth oxide powder for radio-opacity. MTA has biocompatible nature and provides better Microleakage protection than any other endodontic reparative material. It is used in pulp capping, root-end filling, and pulpotomy medicaments. MTA is available in two types based on its color, gray MTA, and White MTA.

Market Segmentation

NORTH AMERICA MINERAL TRIOXIDE AGGREGATEMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Gray

White

By Application

Perforation Repair

Retrograde Filling

Apexification

Vital Pulp Therapy

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Ultradent Products Inc

Coltene Group

Dentsply Sirona

Avalon Biomed

