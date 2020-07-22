Industry Insight

After the COVID 19 outbreak upended thousands of businesses and market shares globally, the global Broadcast Equipment Industry 2020 is looking firm and streamlining with higher shares in the forecasted period 2016-2023. Upon Market Research Future’s latest study, the global market for high-speed cameras might reposition and expand at a growth rate of ~6% during the same year frame, with valuing USD 6 million.

Industry Players

Some of the outstanding players in the Broadcast Equipment Industry include Ericsson AB (Sweden), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Grass Valley (Canada), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Harmonic Inc (U.S.), EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (Belgium), Sencore (U.S.), Clyde Broadcast (U.K), S.A (Spain), AvL Technologies (U.S.), Acorde Technologies, Global Invacom Ltd (Singapore) and ETL Systems Ltd (U.K).

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5075

Top Impacting Factors

The primary drivers boosting the Broadcast Equipment Industry include a fast surge in demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) content production. Its effective transmission and drastic inclination from hardware-oriented systems to software and open architecture-based systems have influenced the product to be adopted at a higher rate. The rising demand for D2C (direct to consumer) offerings through OTT services and multi-channel networks in developed economies has been expected to help boost the Broadcast Equipment Industry globally.

MRFR also casts light on the fact that investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure continue to surge globally, which propels the market more. However, as there extends to be a perpetual gap in the speed, but with efficient video compression technology, the lowest speeds are good enough for multi-screen video consumption. Thus, on this parameter, the growth in digitization, rise in IT spending, and growing IT infrastructure and emerging economies form lucrative ways for various broadcast equipment vendors, especially for over-the-top (OTT) services to invest hugely to gain profits. Thus, these factors are highly favoring the market, especially in the lockdown period due to COVID 19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the factor of surging preference for UHD content production and transmission is driving the market growth. Also, there has been a rise in investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure, helping the growth of the market. Other factors such as surging need for media files over the internet and direct supply to customers through OTT services assist the market in driving the market growth for the assessment period.

On the contrary, some factors such as increasing demand for Smartphones, rigid rules and regulations of federal communications commission, and inability to provide UHD or 4K streaming owing to limited bandwidth, act as a market restraint.

Segmentation of Market

In terms of the application, the Broadcast Equipment Industry has included television, radio, cable television, direct broadcasting satellite (DBS), and IPTV.

In terms of the product, the market is has included amplifier, dish antenna, video servers, switches, transmitters and repeaters, encoders, and modulators.

In terms of the technology, the market has included analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting.

Regional Development

Geographically, the market studies the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among these regions, North America might lead the market of broadcast equipment owing to the massive presence of broadcasting companies in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Also, the U.S. market has a sturdy hold over the Broadcast Equipment Industry with the incidence of satellite manufacturers and the vast media and entertainment industry.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, might also grow at a fast rate owing to the rich incidence of electronic component manufacturing enterprises constantly developing the technologies in the space of broadcast media. Countries like China, India, and Japan have a growing presence in the media and entertainment industry with the ever-expanding film industry. Also, the mounting demand for consumers for high-quality videos and audio over television and radio is another factor driving the growth of the Asian Pacific market.

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table2 Global Broadcast Equipment Industry: By Region, 2017-2023

Table3 North America Broadcast Equipment Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Europe Broadcast Equipment Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 Asia-Pacific Broadcast Equipment Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/broadcast-equipment-market-5075

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Broadcast Equipment Industry Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Broadcast Equipment Industry

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Broadcast Equipment Industry

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Broadcast Equipment Industry In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]