A close substitute of spirulina, chlorella is obtained from green edible algae. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global chlorella market that vaticinates gains for this market at 5.4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.

The renowned factor accelerates the global chlorella market growth is a series of benefits that include rich fiber content, cholesterol control, healthy heart functioning, and efficient body detoxification ability. Other factors supporting the market growth include rising health consciousness among consumers, the high nutritional value of chlorella, increasing healthy food consumption trends, and increased use of chlorella in the production of protein supplements.

The global chlorella market has been segmented on the basis of application, form, origin, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into animal feed, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. During the forecast period, food & beverages based application is expected to hold the major share in the global market due to the high demand for healthy food products and rising consumers health consciousness.

Form-based segmentation segments the market into capsules/tablet, liquid, powder, and others. Among these segments, powder segment is dominating the global market due to the convenient storage of the product and the high shelf life.

Based on origin, the market has been segmented into conventional and organic. Conventional chlorella holds the major market share due to ease in production and lower maintenance cost. In the organic chlorella, no chemical or chemical fertilizers are used in the production cycle. Chemical fertilizers are used in conventional chlorella.

The regional segmentation of the global chlorella market segments the global market into regional markets known as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, followed by North America. In this region, the market is growing due to the rising consumption of protein supplements in the countries of these regions. Due to the changing food consumption pattern, chlorella market has been projected to generate high revenue during the forecast period. Other factors aiding the market growth include the rising population of health-conscious consumers and the growing sale of chlorella. Many key market players are based in the Asia Pacific region. In this region, the major country-specific markets Australia, China, India, Japan, and Thailand. In North America, the major country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico.

Europe is another important regional market chlorella market due to the health-conscious lifestyle among consumers. In Europe, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK) are the most important country-specific markets.

The countries covered in the RoW segment include Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Key Players

The key players in the global chlorella market include FEMICO (Taiwan), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. (China), Kingherbs Inc. (USA), Sun Chlorella Corp (Japan), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China), Vedan Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan), and Yaeyama Chlorella (Japan).

Latest Industry News