Market Synopsis of Global Genetic testing Market:

Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.50% to reach USD 22834.19 million till 2024, revealed by Market Research Future (MRFR) with Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis by by Type, Method, by Application, and Regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and Forecast till 2024

Key Players

The prominent players in the global genetic testing market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Blueprint Genetics (Finland), BGI Genomics (China), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

Market Insights:

Genetic testing is also known as DNA testing. Genetic tests involve a set of lab tests for the study of the genetic makeup of patients and identify any gene mutations and alterations in the healthy structure of DNA leading to the development of genetic disorders.

Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the growth of the global genetic testing market are identified as raising awareness about the benefits of genetic testing and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders.

Additionally, the role of genetic tests in forensic investigations and change in the trend of the genetic testing industry from service-driven to product-driven industry are expected to drive the global genetic testing market in the coming years.

Genetic testing offers a lot of benefits such as the chance for taking preventive measures to avoid potential diseases and lead a healthy life, knowledge about genetic alterations in the fetus that may lead to abnormal growth, and aids forensic investigations, among others. Due to the great benefits provided by these tests, people are getting more aware of them. This phenomenon intrigues people to go for tests to understand their genetic structure and possible disorders they may have to go through. The growing awareness has gathered a lot of audience for the genetic testing market and has also positively impacted the growth of this market.

Moreover, there has been tremendous growth in the prevalence of genetic disorders which may be due to various reasons such as geographical and environmental changes, change in food habits, pollution, and exposure to harmful radiations or chemicals. Genetic tests are also used to analyze family relations such as father, mother, half-brother, half-sister, and others. Forensic science and genetic testing have aided law and order to a great extent. With an increasing number of companies entering into this segment, the overall market for genetic tests has increased and expected to grow fast in the near future.

Some of the key strategies followed by the players operating in the global genetic testing market were innovation, product development, acquisition, and expansion.

In April 2017, Myriad Genetics, Inc. signed an agreement with Clovis Oncology for the use of its FDA-Approved BRACAnalysis CDx Test to identify patients with germline BRCA Mutations for the Rubraca (rucaparib) treatment.

In January 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of the Single Cell Sequencing Solution in collaboration with Illumina Inc.

In August 2016, Abbott Laboratories launched Alinity, a family of next-generation system.

Segmentation

Global genetic testing Market, by type, segmented into prescribed genetic testing and direct to consumer genetic testing. Prescribed genetic testing is the leading segment, which is growing at the highest CAGR to reach USD 21653.91 million by the end of 2024. Its large market share is majorly attributed to the widespread availability and service providers of various genetic tests and less availability of direct to consumer tests in all parts of the world.

Based on method, the genetic testing market is segmented into molecular genetic tests/ DNA tests, chromosomal genetic tests, and biochemical genetic tests. The molecular genetic test/DNA tests account for major share with 11.78% CAGR during the forecast period. Molecular testing helps to determine the sequence in DNA or RNA related to a particular disease.

The genetic testing market, by application, is segmented into reproductive health, cancer screening, ancestry, predictive and pre-symptomatic testing, and others. The reproductive health segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.61% in 2018.

Regional Analysis

The Americas accounted for the largest market share of the global genetic testing market, by region in 2018. This large share is majorly due to high awareness about genetic testing, high disposable income of the population, and implementation of newborn screening in the majority of the hospitals in the region. In 2015, approximately 12 million Americans suffered from genetic diseases which are approximately 1 in 20 people.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share. Technological advances, well-developed health care sector, and governmental support for the research and development of different tests and devices have provided fuel for the growth of the market. Germany commands the largest market share in the Europe genetic testing market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for genetic testing. The presence of a huge patient population, rapid development in technology, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of the market drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific genetic testing market. The Middle East & Africa accounted for the 8.8% market share in 2018.

