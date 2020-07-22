Market Overview

The global enterprise file synchronization & sharing market is predicted to register 28% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the growing digitalization in file sharing solutions, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Enterprise file synchronization & sharing comprises software services that allow the organization to synchronize securely and share photos, documents, videos from different devices with external partners and employees. Enterprises adopt such technologies in order to protect their employees from using consumer-based apps to store access and merge corporate data which is outside the IT department. Enterprise file-sharing products comprise security capabilities like data encryption, authentication, tracking features, and containerization to protect enterprise data.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market are ownCloud (Germany), Next cloud (Germany), CTERA Networks (Israel/US), Qnext Corp. (FileFlex) (Canada), SkySync (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Acronis International (Switzerland), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), Dropbox (US), CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Google Inc. (US), Syncplicity (US), OpenText (Canada), Citrix Systems (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), VMware Inc. (US), Egnyte (US), Thru. Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), Intralinks (US), Accellion (US), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and IBM Aspera (US).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With increasing digitalization in file sharing solutions and business processes, the market for enterprise file synchronization & sharing market is expected to flourish. With BYOD concept prevailing these days, where employee must carry their smartphones, laptop, and USB drivers into the workplace and connect them to the server for office work in order to increase the work efficiency and reduce operational expense of the company, employees can access work data on personal devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets to get location-independent data access. This requires a common platform for file sharing which further contribute to the market growth during the appraisal period.

On the flip side, lack of scalability and high investment cost are some of the major concerns presumed to dampen the market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness associated with the benefits of enterprise file sharing & synchronization solution is likely to impede the market growth during the appraisal period. The shift of organizations from traditional to enterprise file sharing can generate market opportunities during the review period. EFSS services include features like share files, document version tracking, live commenting, and workflow process management to help users store, edit.

Segmental Analysis

The global enterprise file synchronization & sharing market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.

By mode of component, the global enterprise file synchronization & sharing market has been segmented into integrated EFSS solution, standalone EFSS solution, and services. Services have been further sub-segmented into managed and professional. The professional segment has been sub-segmented into integration and deployment, consulting services, and training & support. Among these, the integrated EFSS solution segment is anticipated to hold the major share owing to the widespread adoption of integrated EFSS solutions among enterprises.

By mode of deployment type, the global enterprise file synchronization & sharing market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. Cloud segment has been further sub-segmented into hybrid cloud, public, and private.

Among these, the cloud segment is considered to hold the larger market size owing to the high adoption rate of the cloud deployment type due to its wide range of functionalities and features, such as speed in accessing information, reliability, pay-per-usage models, and lower operational costs.

By mode of organization size, the global enterprise file synchronization & sharing market has been segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By mode of vertical, the global enterprise file synchronization & sharing market has been segmented into software & technology, BFSI, healthcare, government and public sector, education, legal, media & entertainment, retail, and others. Among these, the healthcare vertical is presumed to be the largest-growing industry vertical as the use of mobile devices among doctors, patients, nurses, and other supporting staff has increased across the globe.

Industry Updates

February 06, 2018: OneDrive has made file management and sharing easier in the cloud, thus enabling people to store, access securely, and share photos and files from across their devices. OneDrive is now free for Business for the remaining term of their existing contract with Dropbox, Box, or Google.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the enterprise file synchronization & sharing market Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the European region is presumed to dominate the global market owing to the continuous adoption of latest technological advancements such as integration of mobile and cloud technologies within traditional enterprise file sharing and synchronization solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is presumed to expand at a significant rate during the appraisal period owing to a considerable shift towards digitalization of processes, which results in the generation of high volumes of data along with the demand for protection of important enterprise data collected from various sources.

