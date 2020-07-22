Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 1484.3 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.0%.
When it comes to shipping auto parts, there are two main types of packaging used by manufacturers: disposable and returned. Consumable package. The consumable package is disposable and made of materials such as paper, plywood, wood and cardboard.
The automotive parts packaging market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 961.0 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,484.3 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.
The Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The reusable segment is one of the leading market-type package types with the highest market share in the Asia Pacific automotive component packaging market. Reusable packaging, commonly known as returnable packaging, is packaging material that can be reused during the manufacturing and distribution cycle. This includes materials such as crates, racks and pallets. In general, reusable packaging is used by car manufacturers, especially for the transportation of body parts between component suppliers and assembly plants. The importance of these packaging systems lies in the mutual efforts of the parties to maximize the use of the container by avoiding the possibility of it being lost, misplaced or forgotten. In the highly competitive automotive industry, manufacturers follow lean manufacturing processes to minimize overall process waste and reduce costs. Reusable packaging helps reduce inventory costs.
ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
- Pallets
- Crates
- Cartons
- Bags & Pouches
- Trays
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Reusable
- Disposable
By Component
- Battery
- Cooling Systems
- Lighting Component
- Engine Component
- Electricals
- Others
By Country
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Companies Mentioned
- CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd.
- DS Smith Plc
- Signode Packaging Systems
- Ckdpack Packaging Inc.
- The Nefab Group
- Mondi Group
- Schoeller Allibert
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonoco Products Co.
