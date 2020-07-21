Market Research Future Published a Research Study on Polymeric Adsorbents Market Research Report, Size, Share and Industry Analysis- Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global polymeric adsorbents market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tianjin Nankai HECHENG S&T Co. Ltd., Suzhou Nanomicro Technology Co. Ltd., LANXESS, Merck KGaA, Thermax Limited, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. Xi’an, Chemra Company, The Dow Chemical Company, and Purolite.

Major players in the polymeric adsorbents market are likely to focus on product advancement in the coming years, as there is significant demand for polymeric adsorbents from the various end use industries.

Segmentation:

The global polymeric adsorbents market is segmented on the basis of product, end use, and region.

By Product, the global polymeric adsorbents market is segmented into aromatic (cross-linked polystyrene matrix), modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix), and methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer).

By End Use, the global polymeric adsorbents market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, and others.

The global polymeric adsorbents market is expected to exhibit a steady 7.89% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global polymeric adsorbents market was valued at USD 99.78 million in 2018 and is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 169.43 million by 2025. Polymeric adsorbents are widely used in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries thanks to their superior porosity and durability over conventional adsorbents. Polymeric adsorbents are artificial adsorbents produced from various polymers and offer high levels of adsorption, enabling a more efficient cleaning process. This has driven the global polymeric adsorbents market at a robust growth rate.

The growing pharmaceutical industry is likely to be a major driver for the global polymeric adsorbents market over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry has become more conscious about efficient cleanups in recent years, thanks to several scares regarding the product quality of pharmaceutical ingredients. This has driven the demand for more efficient ways of cleaning up phenolic wastes. The increasing demand for higher product quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to be a major driver for the global polymeric adsorbents market over the forecast period.

The food and beverage industry is also likely to be a major end user of polymeric adsorbents in the coming years. The food and beverage industry has become more concerned about food quality in recent years thanks to the increasing demand for packaged food, which has driven up the quality concerns in the industry. Packaged food and beverages need to be treated with a higher level of concern, as any mishaps in packaging and handling food and beverage products can result in expensive class action or individual lawsuits. This has driven the demand for polymeric adsorbents from the food and beverage industry. The wastewater treatment industry is also likely to remain an important end user for the global polymeric adsorbents market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for polymeric adsorbents. The growing food and beverage and water and wastewater treatment industries in Asia Pacific are the major contributors to the global polymeric adsorbents market. The packaged food industry has grown rapidly in Asia Pacific in recent years due to rapid urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers in the region. This has led to a growing demand for effective safety processes intended to make the food safe and harmless for consumers. This has driven the demand for effective cleaning agents such as polymeric adsorbents. The wastewater treatment industry is also likely to present the polymeric adsorbents market with significant growth prospects due to the growing demand for effective waste water treatment applications from Asia Pacific, where urbanization has accelerated the demand for civil services such as water treatment.

China is likely to play a leading role in the global polymeric adsorbents market over the forecast period, as China is home to flourishing food and beverage and wastewater treatment industries that are likely to provide significant growth prospects to the global polymeric adsorbents market.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

