Market Highlights:

Pemphigus is a group of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases of the skin and oral mucosa which causes blister and erosions on the skin. In pemphigus immune system mistakenly produces antibodies that attack healthy cells in skin and mucosa. Sometimes it may also occur due to a side effect of medication such as blood pressure drugs. Blisters that occurs on the skin may be referred to as flaccid bullae because they are not firm, and break opens easily.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, awareness regarding oral hygiene and unhealthy lifestyle drive the growth of global pemphigus market. Whereas rising investment in research and development activities and increasing healthcare expenditure are few more propellents of global pemphigus market.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding cancer and stringent regulation may hamper the growth of the market.

The global Pemphigus Market is dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new launches and strategic collaborations to hold its market position.

Key Players:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Principia Biopharma, Inc, Argenx, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Teligent Inc, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Segmentation:

The global pemphigus market has been segmented into types, diagnosis, treatment and end users. Based on types of pemphigus the market is further segmented into pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, pemphigus vegetans, paraneoplastic pemphigus.

The market on the basis of diagnosis has been segmented into skin peeling, skin biopsy, run blood tests, endoscopy.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented corticosteroids, initial therapy, maintenance therapy

immunosuppressants, biological therapies, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, other medication.

Based on end-user market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, laboratories

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global pemphigus market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing geriatric population with pemphigus disorder, investment in research and development and technological advancement. According to the US National Institute of Health 32 cases per million population were reported for pemphigus incidences in the US.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market in the globe owing to the increasing number of geriatric populations, increasing government expenditure for oral hygiene, the presence of disposable income and increasing of tobacco in this region. According to the data by the Europe PMC, in 2017, incidences of pemphigus ranging from 0.5 cases per million population in Germany to 8 cases per million population in Greece reported incidences are 1.6,16.1.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the growing prevalence of pemphigus, and oral related problems in the developing countries, increasing disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the lowest market share in the global pemphigus market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities in developing economies in this region.

