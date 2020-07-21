Automotive parts packaging market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 414.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 531.2 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Rising demand for aftermarket automotive parts is fueling the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to boost automotive parts packaging market growth in the forecast period. The aftermarket or replacement market plays an important role in automotive parts packaging market. With the increasing awareness of preventive maintenance as well as scheduled servicing of vehicles, consumers today are focusing on maximizing the lifespan value of their existing vehicles. This has significantly bolstered the growth of aftermarket parts and services demand and has generated new revenue opportunities for an extensive number of players operating in the automotive aftermarket industry.

The electrical segment is one of the leading components with the second highest market share in North America automotive parts packaging market. Electrical components for automobiles are critical and many a time fragile and therefore require cautious packaging approaches. A large number of components inside a modern day vehicle are connected electrically.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component

Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Automotive parts packaging Market – Companies Mentioned

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Signode Packaging Systems

JIT Packaging

The Nefab Group

Pacific Packaging Products Inc.

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Co.

