The network-attached storage systems provide users with cost-effective solutions for increased control over data and the greater flexibility to accommodate changing business conditions. The rising demand of NAS system across industries fosters the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of network-attached storage systems is the potential driver for small and medium enterprises, especially in emerging economies.

The uptake of NAS systems among smaller organizations is mainly driven by the benefits offered by network attached storage systems such as centralized control, shared storage, and flexibility to share capacity between multiple hosts. The need to meet regulations & compliance and to improve & sustain strategic risk management have fuelled the growth of the network attached storage systems market.

Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Types: Small-medium business-level NAS, Enterprise NAS storage, and Consumer Level NAS among others.

By Storage Solution: Scale-up and Scale-out among others.

By Deployment Types: Remote, On-premise, and Hybrid among others.

By End-user: Healthcare, Government, BFSI Telecommunication, and IT among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America region is the largest market in terms of the market share in the global network-attached storage market owing to the presence of many industries. The study signifies that network-attached storage is trending among the small and medium enterprises and its market is projected to be the most attractive markets in the region.

Factors substantiating market growth include the unparalleled expansion of data, increasing the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent data related to regulatory compliances. Moreover, the factors such as the early adoption of emerging technologies, substantial investments in cloud-based solutions, and the presence of a huge number of players present in this region are supporting the market growth.

The European region will be the second largest Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market solutions during the forecast period. The augmenting demand for NAS from the increasing number of data infrastructures to ensure continuous delivery of the data management services.

The Asia Pacific network-attached storage market is emerging as a profitable market. Factors substantiating the market growth include the increasing demand for digitization and raising awareness about the new technological solutions. Additionally, the rising stringent data related regulatory compliances drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of many large and small-scale players, the global network-attached storage market appears highly fragmented and competitive. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as the acquisition, collaboration, expansion, technology launch, and partnership to gain a competitive advantage in the market and to maintain their market positions. Strategic partnerships between the players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players. These players compete based on pricing, technology, reputation, and services.

Key Players:

Some of the leaders of the market include Synology, Inc. (Taiwan), NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Buffalo Americas (US), Dell EMC (US), Seagate Technology PLC. (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US), NetApp, Inc. (US), and QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan).

