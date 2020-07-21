Overview:

Communication efficiency is the need of the hour and technology is evolving just to support that. Technological advancements have made it easier for sensors or meters to share information without human intervention through a wired, wireless or hybrid network simplifying the machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Its features enable it to work without consuming much power, incurring a low cost. The product is reliable, flexible and works wonder with two-way communication which helped it gain significant access inside healthcare, retail, automotive, utilities, and home automation. The global M2M communication market is expecting an astonishing CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Increasing percolation of the Internet of Things Solutions (IoT), improved data services, increasing integration of automation across industrial sectors, and evolving architecture of electronic and semi-conductor devices and others have been included as market drivers in the research conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR).

On the flip side, online performances are prone to cybercrimes such as data theft and ransomware. M2M integration in businesses could lead to cyber-attacks. However, its low operational cost and efficiency can helm the machine-to-machine communication market away from sliding down during the forecast period.

Industry Trend:

The U.S. has significantly kickstarted the trend of implementing M2M communication in vehicles to take the automotive industry to the next level. This new vehicle-to-vehicle communication would help in increasing traffic safety.

ÅAC Clyde in collaboration with Kepler Communications has designed 6U machine-to-machine communications to improve satellite communication services. The new platform has been named TARS.

Segmentation:

The global M2M communication market can be segmented by technology, component, and application.

By technology, the machine-to-machine communication market can be segmented into wired, wireless and hybrid.

Based on components, the machine-to-machine communication market includes wi-fi, sensors, RFID, software, and others.

Application-wise, the Machine to Machine (M2M) Communication Market comprises consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automotive, utilities, home automation, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global M2M communication market includes regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is the global market leader and by providing M2M communication to mobile operators, is gaining more revenue from improved connections. High-speed networks and cloud-based applications are increasing the demand for M2M communications market in the region. Infrastructural development has given Europe enough market expansion opportunity to claim substantial revenue. Transportation, security & surveillance, and warehouses are also using this technology for improved workflow. The APAC region, on the other hand, can register substantial growth and the CAGR it would record during the forecast period can be the highest. Improving economic condition of the region and smartphone and digital solution integration are giving the market reasons to cheer. Governments in emerging countries are also taking initiatives that can ensure a robust growth for the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is witnessing several strategic implementations. Merger and acquisition are common in such cases. For instance, Bharti Airtel is merging with Telenor in India. Sierra Wireless, on the other hand, has acquired Numerex Corp.

Prominent players in the M2M Communication market are Aeris communication. Inc. (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Telenor Group(Norway), KORE Wireless Group(U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Rogers Communications Canada, Inc. (Canada), Singtel Group (Singapore), Texas Instruments (U.S), Vodafone Group plc.(U.K.), Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.), Sprint Corporation(U.S.), Telefónica, S.A.(Spain), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Numerex Corp.(U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Orange S.A.(France), and others.

