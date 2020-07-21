Global IoT Professional Services Market Research Report By Service (IoT Consulting Services, IoT System Design and Implementation Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Education and Training Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Application Area (Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Healthcare, Smart Transport – Logistics and Smart Energy) and Region (North America, Europe and the Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Key Players

The noteworthy contenders in the IoT professional services market are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Capgemini (France), Wipro Limited (India), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Cognizant (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), AT&T (US) and Infosys Limited (India) to name a few.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7849

IoT Professional Services Market -Overview

The use of IoT is anticipated to create a favorable scope for the IoT professional services market 2020. The information & communication technology industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A CAGR of 19% is expected to motivate the market to USD 53.61 billion by 2024.

The need to gain the highest returns on their IoT investments is estimated to bolster the development of the IoT professional services industry in the coming years. The adoption of IoT-based systems is estimated to open up new avenues for growth in the global IoT professional services market through the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the IoT professional services market has been conducted on the basis of application area, organization size, service, and region. On the basis of service, the IoT professional services market has been segmented into IoT system design and implementation services, IoT consulting services, support & maintenance services, and education & training services. Based on the organization size, the IoT professional services market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The application area segmentation of the IoT professional services market has been segmented into smart buildings, smart cities, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transport and logistics, and smart energy. Based on the region, the IoT professional services market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional breakdown of the IoT Professional Services Market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the regions. The North American region is projected to direct the IoT professional services market through the forecast period. The North American region is regarded as the most superior region in terms of the progress and implementation of pioneering technologies in the area of smart technologies. The region has a noteworthy potential for income generation in the IoT professional services market as the local enterprises are generally implementing IoT based systems in their daily business operations and consequently, need professional services to get highest income from their IoT investments. The US is projected to be the leading country-level market in the North American region throughout the forecast period. The regional market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to develop at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. The increasing IoT market and mounting digitalization are anticipated to increase the augmentation of the IoT professional services market in the APAC region.

Competitive Analysis

The inclusion of certain elements of functionality in production facilities is likely to create better supply potential for the overall market. The effect of global currencies is expected to have a significant effect on market growth. The momentum of change in the market is predicted to create new opportunities for growth in the forecast period. The availability of new sources of raw material is likely to induce more opportunities for growth in the market. The streamlining of the distribution channels is expected to create better supply chains and lead to a more positive effect on the global market. The upsurge in exports is expected to create constructive situation for expansion in the coming period. The influence of global trade policies by various administrations is expected to further enhance the market expansion potential in the forecast period. The inventions being discovered or attempted in the market are also considered to provide further opportunities for growth in the coming period.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global IoT Professional Services Market, By Region, 2019–2024

Table 2 North America: IoT Professional Services Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table 3 Europe: IoT Professional Services Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: IoT Professional Services Market, By Country, 2019–2024

Table 5 Global IoT Professional Services Service Market, By Region, 2019–2024

Continued……

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-professional-services-market-7849

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global IoT Professional Services Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of The Global IoT Professional Services Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of The Global IoT Professional Services Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of The Global IoT Professional Services Market, By Country, 2019 (In %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]