The power electronics for electric vehicle market size was valued at $2.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $30.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026. Power electronic is the key technology for energy saving and high functionalizing in energy usage. Power electronic plays an important role in the electrified vehicle applications, which provides compact and high-efficient solutions to power conversion. Power electronics is an engineering study of converting electrical power from one form to another. The world-wide average rate of 12 billion kilowatts every hour of every day of every year, more than 80% of the power generated, is being reprocessed or recycled through some form of power electronic systems.

Some of the key players of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market:

Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Delphi Technologies

The Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by End Use:

Automotive, Railways, Marine, and Electrically Powered Airborne Vehicles

Segmentation by application:

Inverter, Converter, and On-board Charger

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global analysis of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

