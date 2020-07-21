High Demand for Europe Seaweed Derivatives Market Research Reports Results in Business Market Insights Launching Subscription Plans
Seaweeds are red, brown, and green marine microalgae; their extracts are used in the horticultural crops owing to their plant growth promoting effects. The major derivatives of seaweeds include alginates, carrageenans, and agars, while their chemical derivatives include fatty acids and vitamins, mineral nutrients, phytoharmones, and complex polysaccharides, among others. Alginates are largely extracted from brown seaweeds, while carrageenans and agars are largely extracted from red seaweeds. Alginates, carrageenans, and agars are increasingly being used in food and beverages, animal feed, and agriculture industries, among others.
The Europeseaweed derivativesmarket is expected to reach US$ 632.43 Mn by 2027 from US$ 362.05 Mn in 2018; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019–2027.The rising demand from the food &beverages industry and health benefits of seaweeds and seaweed derivatives are among the key factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding seaweed derivativeslimits the market growth in the region.
EUROPE SEAWEED DERIVATIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Source
Red Seaweed
Brown Seaweed
Green Seaweed
By Form
Liquid
Powder
Flakes
By End Use
Food and Beverages
Agricultural Products
Animal Feed Additives
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Country
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
W Hydrocolloids, Inc.
KIMICA Corporation
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Gelymar S.A.
CP Kelco
Algaia
Compañía Española de Algas Marinas, S.A.
Cargill, Incorporated
Arthur Branwell & Co.
