Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.
Reducing overall operational cost and focus on managing timely delivery is fueling the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market. Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their Asia Pacific equirements.
China is anticipated to leads the third party logistics market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China is the important automobile markets in APAC. Further, the country occupies the lion’s share in the third party logistics market. The factors such as continual urbanization, strong economic growth, and growth in middle-class population supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items. This in turn increases the retail sales and makes Asia-Pacific the leading market for logistics service consumer. This bolster the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market on the forecast period.
ASIA PACIFIC THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Mode of Transport
Roadways
Railways
Waterways
Airways
Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Services
International Transportation
Warehousing
Domestic Transportation
Inventory Management
Others
Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By End User
Automotive
Healthcare
Retail
Consumer Goods
Others
Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Customer
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Country
Australia
China
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Companies Mentioned
Deutsche Post AG
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
DSV A/S
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Sinotrans Co., Ltd.
Geodis
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
