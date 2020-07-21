Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Reducing overall operational cost and focus on managing timely delivery is fueling the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market. Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their Asia Pacific equirements.

China is anticipated to leads the third party logistics market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China is the important automobile markets in APAC. Further, the country occupies the lion’s share in the third party logistics market. The factors such as continual urbanization, strong economic growth, and growth in middle-class population supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items. This in turn increases the retail sales and makes Asia-Pacific the leading market for logistics service consumer. This bolster the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market on the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Customer

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Post AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV A/S

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Sinotrans Co., Ltd.

Geodis

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

