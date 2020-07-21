The global smart thermostat market is expected to generate revenue worth $1.36 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.78 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. Smart thermostat is the new kit of advanced technology that connects heating systems to the internet. This provides users the access to switch heating systems through the internet connected devices. These devices can be installed easily in smart infrastructure. In addition, smart thermostat is integrated with sensors and smart-net technology such as WiFi that provides remote access to the internet connected devices. Smart thermostat is used in smart infrastructure to control smart appliances such as window ACs, Split ACs, Portables ACs, heaters, radiators, boilers, and other such appliances.

Leading players of Smart Thermostat Market:

Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee, HoneywelL International Inc., Johnson Controls, Nest Labs, Netatmo, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tado and Zen Thermostat.

The “Global Smart Thermostat Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Thermostat market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Smart Thermostat market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Smart Thermostat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

WiFi, Infrared, Bluetooth, and others

Segmentation by Application:

Split AC, Window AC, Portable ACs, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Thermostat market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Smart Thermostat market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Global analysis of Smart Thermostat Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Smart Thermostat Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Smart Thermostat Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

