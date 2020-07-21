The global radio access network market size was valued at $17.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $44.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026. The radio access network (RAN) uses radio signals to connect a subscriber’s cellular device to the core wireline network. RAN has been in use since the introduction of cellular technology and since then has been evolving with evolution of mobile communications.

Some of the key players of Radio Access Network Market:

Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, and NEC Corporation.

Segmentation by Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, and Distributed Antenna System

Segmentation by Technology:

2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radio Access Network market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Radio Access Network market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

