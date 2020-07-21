Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Ready to Thrive during 2020-2025 with top Key Companies and Regional analysis
The Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market is growing along with the Healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Europe RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 from US$ 326.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Majority of healthcare startups are trying to address the critical issues by applying advanced and innovative technologies and services. There are lot of healthcare startups in developing markets are launching their products and services related to RTLS systems. They have been giving tough competition to the existing players. Moreover, companies are providing innovative and customized RTLS solutions for all different sectors and this has increased the market competition.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for RTLS for Healthcare in the market.
Europe RTLS for Healthcare– MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- RFID
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- UWB
- Others
By Facility Type
- Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
- Senior Living Centers
By Application
- Inventory and Asset Tracking
- Patient and Staff Tracking
- Access Control and Security
- Environment Monitoring
- Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation
- Others
By Geography
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
Company Profiles
- Centrak
- IMPINJ
- Intelligent Insites
- Hewlett Packard
- Enterprise Development LP (Aruba)
- Midmark Corporation
- Sanitag
- Sonitor Technologies
- Stanley Healthcare
- Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
- Zebra technology Cor.
