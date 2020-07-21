Market Scenario:

The Global Cough Syrup Market Statistics expects to register a CAGR of 3.45% to reach USD 5,139.63 million by 2026. Cough syrups are the medication used for the temporary relief of coughs, sneezing, or runny noses due to the common cold, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies.

The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders along with the rising air pollution are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the cough syrup market. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, along with an active pharmaceutical sector, are boosting market growth as aged people are more prone to respiratory disorders. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness lucrative growth due to increasing product developments.

However, product recalls, and the stringent regulatory scenario are hampering the growth of the Cough Syrupmarket size.

Market Dynamics

Rising air pollution is acting as a driver for the growth of the market. Air pollution is a major environment-related health threat that stands as a risk factor for both acute and chronic respiratory diseases. According to a report by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), tobacco smoke, indoor air pollution from burning fuels, and air pollution from traffic and industrial sources are highlighted as the primary contributing factors for most respiratory conditions. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 4.3 million deaths per year could be attributed to indoor air pollution. Most diseases and deaths that can be attributed to prolonged exposure to poor indoor air quality occurs primarily in women and children, especially in low-income families. Exposure to indoor smoke used for heating and cooking leads to COPD, lung cancer, and, in children, it causes pneumonia and asthma. This large population affected with respiratory disorders due to air pollution is driving the market for cough syrup market as it is a crucial medicine used for the treatment of such diseases.

Segmentation

The global cough syrup market has been segmented into product type, category, and application. Based on product type, the market has been segregated into combination and individuals. Combination product type has been further classified as dextromethorphan + guaifenesin, guaifenesin + pseudoephedrine, and brompheniramine + pseudoephedrine. The individual product type has been further divided into dextromethorphan, guaifenesin, ambroxol, and codeine. Based on the category, the market has been segmented into cough suppressants and expectorants. And by application, the cough syrup market has been categorized as adults and children.

Regional Analysis

The global cough syrup market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to hold a maximum share of the global cough syrup market, and the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period. The presence of significant market players in the region, strategic acquisitions by major players to enhance product portfolio, increasing cases of respiratory disorders, and availability of advanced medications for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to drive the market growth in this region to combat these concerns effectively through the use of cough syrups.

Europe accounts for the second-largest, in the global cough syrup market, majorly due to the presence of key players such as Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The cough syrup market in Europe is expected to be driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Germany, France, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market due to the continuous development in developing countries such as India and China. High prevalence of respiratory disorders due to tobacco smoke, exposure to air pollutants at home and the workplace, vehicular pollution, and indoor air pollution from biological agents related to damp and mold further increase the risk of respiratory disease in children and adults in these countries.

The Middle East & Africa cough syrup market has been segmented into major two regions, the Middle East and Africa. The developed countries in the region, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are the ones with the maximum share of the cough syrup market. The advancing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing per capita disposable incomes of the people in these countries are some reasons leading to the large share of the market in these countries. Africa is the least developed region with limited healthcare resources and facilities for the people. The low growth rate due to less developed and less efficient health systems is hampering the growth of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global cough syrup market are Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Abbott (US), and Sanofi (France).

The players operating in the global cough syrup market are focusing on product launches, along with expanding their global footprints by entering untapped markets.

In February 2019, Merck invested USD 70 million to expand its research & development (R&D) facility in Billerica, Massachusetts for the development of innovative clinical pipeline products.

In July 2018, Johnson & Johnson acquired Zarbee’s Naturals, a drug-free children’s cough syrup. This enabled the company to broaden its product portfolio globally.

In December 2016, Pfizer, Inc., launched a series of products as a line extension under the Corex brand name. The first launch was on December 2016, and subsequent launches were conducted in 2017. These formulations were duly approved by central and state regulators.Bottom of Form

