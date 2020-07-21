Market Highlights:

According to the World Heart Federation, 3 million people get affected with the rheumatic heart disease every year. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention August 2018, 370 cases of meningitis were reported in the US in 2016. Such an incidence of rheumatic heart disease and meningitis supports market growth.

Benzathine Penicillin G is an antibody used to treat various bacterial infections. It is also used in the treatment of rheumatic fever and related heart problems. The Benzathine Penicillin G Market Share is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of various bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, meningitis, and others. Other key factors such as a change to sedentary lifestyle, infectious diseases, respiratory infections caused due to bacterial infections, and rheumatic heart diseases contribute towards the growth of the market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness about the treatment and the side effects associated with treatments are expected to hinder the growth of the Benzathine Penicillin G market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Abcam plc

Pfizer Inc

Alembic IT Department

ECPlaza Network Inc

Sandoz International GmbH

Merck KGaA

Triveni Interchem Private Limited

CSC Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation:

The global Benzathine Penicillin G market is segmented on the basis of application, mode of injection, and end user.

The Benzathine Penicillin G market, by application, is segmented into bacterial infections and sexually transmitted infection (STI) syphilis therapy. Bacterial infections are further segmented into Bejel, diphtheria, and rheumatic fever.

On the basis of mode of injection, the market is segmented into intravenous and intramuscular injection.

On the basis of end user, the global Benzathine Penicillin G market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of rheumatic heart disorders and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the National Meningitis Association December 2014, every year approximately 600 to 1000 people are affected by the meningococcal disease in the US. Such a high incidence rate of meningococcal disease drives the market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is expected to be the second largest Benzathine Penicillin G market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of sexually infective diseases positively drives the market in this region. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, September 2015, it is estimated that every year approximately 146 million cases of sexually transmitted infections are found worldwide. In Europe, 385 000 cases were reported in 2013 which may increase during the forecast period. Thus, the growing cases of sexually transmitted infections facilitate market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global Benzathine Penicillin G market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing awareness about the treatment and increasing research and development centers in this region.