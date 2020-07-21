Baby safety seats are the most critical safety installations done by the vehicle owners. In some countries, it is mandatory to install safety seats for the children, either company-fitted or as a post-sales accessory. Market Research Future predicted that the global baby safety seats market would grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2017-2024 and attain high demand ratio.

Baby safety seats are used to protect infants and children during vehicle collisions and sudden braking by providing passive restraints. This helps to prevent children and infants from falling out and colliding with other parts of the car. Using baby safety seats significantly reduces chances of physical injury while in commute, this preventive installation takes demand for safety seats to high, driving the growth of global baby safety seats market. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable incomes and innovations in baby safety seats are predicted to fuel the growth of the global baby safety seats market. However, cost associated with manufacturing and availability of low-grade baby safety seats market has restrained the growth of the global market to some extent.

Segmentation

The global baby safety seats market has been segmented based on type and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into booster seats, infant seats, and combination seats. The infant seats segment is projected to dominate in the forecast period owing to high demand and parent’s precautionary mindset to prevent injuries in the case of misfortune.

Based on the distribution channel, the global baby safety seats market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Moreover, store-based sub-segment is classified into specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Regional Analysis

Presently, North America is said to lead the global baby safety seats market owing to growing awareness and adoption of baby safety seats. In addition, government’s obligatory regulations to integrate baby safety seats for infants and children up to certain age has boosted the demand for the baby safety seats and driving the growth of the baby safety seats market.

Awareness about the safety features while commuting and high featured product availability in the Asia Pacific region has created lucrative opportunities in the region for baby safety seats market. On the other hand, growing per capita income and affordable product offering in emerging nations such as Indian and China is expected to drive the global market.

Europe is anticipated to acquire a noteworthy share in the global baby safety seats market amid the forecast period. This trend is attributed to constant investment in R&D activities, leading safe and modern product innovation and development.

Major Players

Manufacturers of the baby safety seats have come out with a wide range of options with appealing aesthetics and high standard product delivery. The key players currently supporting the global baby safety seats market comprise Renolux France Industrie, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Brevi Milano S.P.A., Diono LLC, International BV, Kiwi Baby Howick, Britax Child Safety, Combi, Clek Inc., Mothercare Plc, Orbit Baby, Dorel Juvenile Group of Companies, Artsana S.p.a, InfaSecure, Mothercare Plc, Nuna, and Newell Brands Inc. among others.

Industry updates

The retail giants like Walmart and Target have initiated a car seat recycling event, in which customers have a strong reason to recycle the car seat. The offer is attributed to National Baby Safety Month (September), and these retail giants are offering either a bigger seat or gift card in return of recycled seats. The seats will be recycled by Terra Cycle.