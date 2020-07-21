The global digital signage market size was valued at $17.23 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $32.12 billion 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Digital signage is a class of large display screen formats that improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages.

Some of the key players of Digital Signage Market:

NEC Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Planer System Inc.

Digital Signage Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Digital Signage key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Digital Signage market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Offering Segmentation:

Hardware, Software, and Service

Product Segmentation:

Single Screen Display, Video wall, and Kiosk

Major Regions play vital role in Digital Signage market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Digital Signage Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Digital Signage Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Digital Signage Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Signage Market Size

2.2 Digital Signage Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Signage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Signage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Signage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Signage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Signage Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Signage Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Signage Breakdown Data by End User

