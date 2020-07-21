Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection & Certification Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027
The Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection & Certification market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The testing, inspection and certification sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services from audit and inspection to testing, inspection, quality assurance and certification. The sector consists of internal and external services.
China is dominating the Asia-Pacific testing, inspection & certification market, which in turn boost the demand for testing, inspection & certification market in Asia-Pacific. The country is also attracting huge FDIs owing to government initiatives such as “Made in China” to propel the manufacturing sector of the company. Compiling to this, several multinationals operating in different sectors are targeting the Chinese market and opening their manufacturing facilities in the country.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Testing, Inspection & Certification assays in the market.
ASIA-PACIFIC TESTING, INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION
By Service Type
- Testing
- Inspection
- Certification
By Sourcing Type
- In-house
- Outsourced
By End-User Industry
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Energy & Power
- Manufacturing & Construction
- Others
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Companies Mentioned
- ALS Limited
- Applus Services, SA
- Bureau Veritas
- DEKRA Automobil GmbH
- DNV GL
- Eurofins Group
- Intertek Group plc
- SGS SA
- TÜV Rheinland AG
- TÜV SÜD AG.
