The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Mineral Trioxide Aggregate market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Mineral Trioxide Aggregate assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC MINERAL TRIOXIDE AGGREGATE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Gray

White

By Application

Retrograde Filling

Perforation Repair

Apexification

Vital Pulp Therapy

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Companies Mentioned

Pyrax Polymars

Coltene Group

Dentsply Sirona

BIOMTA

Com Maruchi Co, Ltd

