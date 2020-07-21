Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Support Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market (ASIC)” report, states variables that can alter the market progress. As per MRFR study, the application specific integrated circuit global market is likely to expand at about 9% CAGR through the forecast period 2017-2023.

Application specific integrated circuit eliminated the need for additional chips. The overall design of ASIC is enough to serve memory requirements of a device. Benefits of compactness, light weight, high-bandwidth, affordability, and the provision of better battery life are responsible for its wide array of applications. These are identified as primary factors that can drive the application specific integrated service market growth.

The high adoption of ASIC in the manufacturing of flat panel displays, such as voice memo, global positioning system (GPS), e-mail, web browsing, wireless PDA, answering machine, and two-way paging can impel the expansion of the global market. The rise in demand for ASIC in the consumer electronics sector can prompt the expansion of the market. The improvement in the ASIC market impetus can be attributed to their energy efficient advantages. ASIC are extensively used by the semiconductor industry and electronics industry. Lined up developments and launch of new products can impel the expansion of the global market. On the contrary, lack of investment to in application specific integrated circuit innovations can impede the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

The application specific integrated circuit global market study is based on product type and application.

The product-based segments of the application specific integrated circuit market are semi-custom design ASIC, full custom design ASIC, and programmable ASIC. The semi-custom design ASIC segment comprises gate array based ASIC. standard cell based ASIC. The growing utility of microprocessors can shore up the expansion of the market.

The application-based segments of the application specific integrated circuit market are industrial, IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The rise in number of ITs, increase in demand for robust memory solutions in modern telecom gadgets, and high rate of incorporation for ASIC in consumer electronics can impel the market growth.

On the basis of product type Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market segment is Standard cell based ASIC. The segment is expected to generate decent revenue in the coming years.

Key Players

MRFR identified reputed companies functioning in the application specific integrated circuit global market. They are; Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V (The Netherlands), and others.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific application specific integration circuit market is accounted for the highest portion of the global market. The integration of application specific integrated circuit in display system, smartphones, and other largely used electronics goods can fortify the pole position of the regional market in during the assessment period. Technological advancements and their exercise in the semiconductor industry in can bolster the application specific integrated market in APAC. APAC regions that have high sales of consumer goods are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of the market. As per MRFR study, the application specific integrated circuit market in North America region can is expected to attain a sizable valuation on the conclusion of the study period. MRFR reveals that the US can lead in North America application specific integrated circuit market. Europe application specific integrated circuit market can thrive at a considerable growth rate.

