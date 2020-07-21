Global Affective Computing Market Outlook Research Report — By Type (hardware, software) By Vertical (retail, IT & Telecom) By Deployment (cloud, on-premise) By Organization size (SME’s, large enterprises) By Technology (touch, touchless) — Forecast till 2023

Key Players

MRFR listed some notable players operating in the Affective Computing Market Outlook. They are; Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Softkinetic Systems (Belgium), Saffron Technologies Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Numenta (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Pyreos Limited (Scotland), Google LLC (U.S.), Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel), SiteCorp. (The Netherlands), Elliptic Labs A/S (Norway), Vokaturi (The Netherlands), Gesturetek(U.S.), Dream Face Technologies (U.S.), SRI International (U.S.), Palantir Technologies(U.S.), Emotional Recognition(U.K), Affectiva (U.S.), CrowdEmotion(U.K), Feel Wristband (Sentio Solutions)(U.S.), among others

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its Affective Computing Market Outlook 2020report reveals the impact of COVID pandemic on the regional Affective Computing Market Outlook size. The expansion of the affective computing industry can be credited to the presence and increase in new entrants dealing in affective computing technology. The rise in investment to develop highly intelligent systems to introduced highly effective human-machine interaction can bolster the expansion of the Affective Computing Market Outlook value across the assessment period. The impact of affective computing on industrial applications, such as customer relationship management (CRM), consumer electronics, virtual reality, security, healthcare, and robotics can boost the expansion of the global market in the near future. The high application of connected devices in different industries and constant improvement in affective computing technology can impel the expansion of the market. The inadequacy of standards and high production expenses can deter the market growth pace.

The Affective Computing Market Outlook is enduring an exacting period with its robust growth coming to an abrupt halt in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. MRFR report on the Affective Computing Market Outlook highlights the future prediction and the growth alternatives that can be created.

Market Segment

The segment study of the Affective Computing Market Outlook is based on technology, organization size, type, vertical, and deployment.

The type based, Affective Computing Market Outlook segments are hardware and software. The software segment comprises of enterprise software, speech recognition, analytics software, gesture recognition, and facial feature extraction among others.

The vertical-based segments of the Affective Computing Market Outlook are transportation & logistics, IT &Telecom, retail, BSFI, public sector, and others.

The deployment based, the Affective Computing Market Outlook segments are on-premise and cloud.

The organization size- based segments of the Affective Computing Market Outlook are large enterprises and small & medium scale enterprise (SME’s).

The technology based segments of the Affective Computing Market Outlook are touchless and touch-based.

Regional Analysis

The Affective Computing Market Outlook in the North America region is expected to attain a large share of the world market share throughout the review period. The presence of numerous enterprises that are deploying affective computing technologies, with modern technologies can promote the expansion the Affective Computing Market Outlook in the region, reveals MRFR study.

In Europe, the rise of the Affective Computing Market Outlook can be attributed to the increase in its demand, along with cost cutting benefits, availability of import or export scheme, boost in manufacturing volume, and significant contribution to affective computing in the GDP of EU can boost the expansion of the regional market. The UK can lead the regional market, followed by the rest of EU. The rise in cases of COVID positive in EU can impact the Affective Computing Market Outlook dynamic of the region. A temporary halt in research and development activities associated with multimodal recognition can impede the Affective Computing Market Outlook growth in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the high growth potential of the Affective Computing Market Outlook can gain considerable revenue for the market across the forecast period. The expansion of the Affective Computing Market Outlook in the APAC region can be driven by improvement in technological implementations and increased investments in smart cities. In India, South Korea, Australia, and other regions of Asia Pacific the growing popularity of Affective Computing Market Outlook is observed as a key driver for the market to rise as robotic culture and digital call centers are gaining prominence.

