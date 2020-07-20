Market Synopsis:

Ventilated seats offer various benefits such as reduced seat temperature of the vehicle while parked in the sun and improved experience for the passengers and drivers, especially during long drives. The growing demand for intelligent air conditioning technology within automobiles further drives the market growth. The ventilated seats are sold through various car dealers, franchise, and private party sales. Furthermore, the stringent vehicular emissions regulations and the growing demand for head-area ventilation, add to the growth of this market. The unorganized aftermarket, high price associated with seat ventilations system, lack of skilled operator, and head dissipation during ventilation operation are hindering the market growth.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the ventilated seats is segmented as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing automobile production and sales from China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Japan. Moreover, the growing population and rising disposable income are expected to boost the demand for ventilated seats in this region. Furthermore, the focus to reduce vehicle emissions, accelerates the growth of this market. In the Asia-Pacific market, China holds the largest share and is projected to grow rapidly owing to the developing economies, growing production and sales of e-buses, presence of major automotive OEMs, and growing industrialization.

North America is poised to grow at a high rate in global Ventilated Seats Market Revenue during forecast period owing to the various key players such as Adient plc, Autotrader, and Lear Corporation in the US, which lead to the growth of this market. In North America, the US is expected to hold a larger share than Canada and is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased demand for mid-sized engine capacity vehicle, growing spending power, the availability of suitable credit payment options, and stable economy. Such factors also lead to the growth of the market in North America.

The market in Europe is growing due to stringent vehicle emission norms and presence of major automotive OEMs such as BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, and Mercedes. Whereas, Germany, France, UK, and Spain are the major contributor for the growth of this market in Europe. However, Germany is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to presence of ventilated seat manufacturers like Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., and Ebm Papst Group, are contributing a major share in the Germany market.

The rest of the world is further segmented as the Middle East & Africa and South America. The market in the rest of the world is growing at a phenomenal rate during the forecast period due to growing demand for premium and luxury cars along with in-vehcile comfort facilities from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and South Africa. Furthoremore, the developing economies of Brazil, Argentia, Mexico, Iran, and Iraq are aslo contributing to the market growth.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Ventilated Seats Market Revenue, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Ventilated Seats Market Revenue by vehicle type, propulsion, sales channel, and regions.

By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Propulsion ICE Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Plug-in Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle



By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket



By Regions North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



Key Players

The vendor companies profiled in the Global Ventilated Seats Market Revenue include Gentherm (US), Ebm Papst Group (Germany), TS Tech Co., Ltd (Japan), Faurecia SA (France), Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co., (Germany), NHK Spring CO. Ltd (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Adient plc (US), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Dura Automotive Systems (US).

