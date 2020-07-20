Market Highlights

The Global Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such as dietary supplements, and functional foods, the manufacturers of Prebiotics Market are trying to explore new application industries for their products.

Market players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets.

Market Players

The Prominent Players In The Global Prebiotics Market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), BENEO GmBH (Germany), Clasado Biosciences Ltd (UK), Roquette Frères SA (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Royal FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners SAS (France), and EW Nutrition GmbH (Germany).

Segmental Analysis

The Global Prebiotics Market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, The Global Prebiotics Market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Based on Application, The Global Prebiotics Market has been classified as functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. The functional food & beverages segment is further segmented into dairy products, infant nutrition, beverages, breakfast cereals, and others. In 2018, functional food & beverages segment garnered the largest revenue share. In the functional food & beverages segment, dairy products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, where prebiotics are used in a wide range of dairy products such as milk, yogurt, ice cream, and cheese, among others. The dietary supplements segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Regional Analysis

The Global Prebiotics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of more than 37% in 2018 and register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Germany, France, and the UK are the key countries that are contributing to the market growth of the region. Growing focus on preventive healthcare and greater awareness of health and wellness among the consumers are factors leading to an increased demand for prebiotics among various end-use industries.

About Market Research Future:

