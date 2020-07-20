Pizza Ovens Market 2020

The global Pizza Ovens market is valued at US$ 481 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 718.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Pizza Ovens volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pizza Ovens market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Africa and Taiwan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Pizza Ovens market is segmented into

Electric Fuel Pizza Ovens

Wood Fired Pizza Ovens

Gas Pizza Ovens

By type, electric one is the most widely used type which takes up about 47% of the total sales in 2019.

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Household was the most widely used area which took up about 67% of the global sales volume in 2019, while commercial one took the larger share of sales value, about 66% of the global whole market.

Global Pizza Ovens Market: Regional Analysis

The Pizza Ovens market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Pizza Ovens market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Pizza Ovens Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Pizza Ovens market include:

Middleby Corporation

Wood Stone Corporation

Mugnaini

Forno Bravo

Californo

Welbilt

Sveba Dahlen AB

Ooni

Cuppone

Smeg

Gozney

Morello Forni

Peppino

ItalOven

Marra Forni

Forno Nardona

Peerless Ovens

Forno Classico

Ali Group (OEM)

Hart Keramik

WP Riehle

Moretti Forni Spa

World Seiki

Camp Chef

Cuisinart

Presto

Sinmag

Sun-Mate

Southstar

NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

