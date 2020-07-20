In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-automated-material-handling-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.

Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, energy, food & beverages, healthcare, metal & heavy machinery, and others (paper & printing, textile & clothing).

The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, there’s high production growth potential in that country.

Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation in APAC area. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.

The major restraints for automated material handling equipment is high initial investment. The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future.

Although automated material handling equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automated Material Handling Equipment 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automated Material Handling Equipment 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Automated Material Handling Equipment 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 13340 million in 2019. The market size of Automated Material Handling Equipment 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

Swisslog AG

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach

Witron

Viastore

System Logistics

Automated Material Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Automated Material Handling Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-automated-material-handling-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com