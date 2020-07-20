Polymer Nanofiber Market Overview to 2023:

Global polymer nanofiber demand is on the rise. The application potential of the material is vast. Market Research Future (MRFR’s) latest study reveals that the global polymer nanofiber market is set to touch the USD 1 Bn mark during the assessment period (2016-2023). Polymer nanofiber is gaining traction in healthcare, biotechnology, aerospace, drug delivery, tissue engineering among others. The material is also used in applications such as energy storage, separation processes, etc.

Both synthetic and naturally occurring polymers are used for making nanofibers. Polymer nanofibers have characteristics such as high porosity, large surface area-to-volume ratio, and greater mechanical strength. These characteristics gives polymer nanofibers an edge over other microfibers. In fact, microfiber filters are being replaced by polymer nanofibrous media. This in turn is drawing tremendous commercial interest towards polymer nanofibers.

Drug delivery technology is also viewed as an attractive area of utilization for polymer nanofibers, which is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, the synthesis process of polymer nanofibers has few drawbacks, which remains a restraining factor for the market. Additionally, high cost associated with nanofiber partly undermines the market potentials. To overcome such challenges, significant investment in polymer nanofiber R&D is being made. Such R&D efforts are expected to benefit the market and create new growth avenues in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

SNS Nano Fiber Technology

eSpin Technologies

DuPont

Donaldson Company, Inc.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Catalytic Materials LLC

Ahlstrom Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Johns Manville

Hollingsworth & Vose

Segmental Overview

The segment analysis of the global Polymer Nanofiber Market based on end use, method and region.

By end use, the market has been segmented into energy, medicine, filtration, biotechnology and others. By method, the market has been segmented into drawing, thermal induced phase separation (TIPS), template, self-assembly and electrospinning.

Global Polymer Nanofiber Market: Regional Segmentation

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into five key regions, which include Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, and Europe. APAC is one of the largest markets for polymer nanofiber. Improving government fund allocation in segments such as environment conservation and sustainable energy is proving an impetus to the APAC polymer nanofiber. Countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to make significant contributions to the market during the forecast period. This is primary owing to presence of massive or fast-expanding end-use industries in these countries.

North America is second in the pecking order and expected to remain a highly attractive market for polymer nanofiber during the forecast period. The market in North America is led by the U.S., nanofiber demand in the countries is expected to grow further in coming years. Several factors are associated with the uptick in nanofiber sales in the region. Emphasis on energy conservation is one of the primary market drivers. Presence of large-scale end-use in the U.S. is auguring well for polymer nanofiber suppliers.

Industry News

Tejin Group’s fibers and products coverting business has reportedly developed cost-effective and unique polishing pads that will improve silicon wafer quality control. These pads are manufactured using nonwoven Nanofront ultra-fine nanofiber, which developed using a supple water-absorbent polymer saturated with polyurethane resin.

Akron Ascent Innovations, LLC (AAI) a U.S. based technology start-up recently revealed an innovative dry adhesive technology, which is expected to extremely user friendly. The adhesive is a high-performance product and will facilitate damage-free clean removal. The adhesive is made of millions of solid, sub-micron-diameter nanofibers with low peel force.

