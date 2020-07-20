Formic Acid market is surging exponentially mainly due to its increasing application as preservatives, pesticides, cleaning agents like detergents and in leather production. Owing to its antibacterial properties, formic acid is extensively used in food products as a preservative & in agriculture industry it is used as a pesticide. Owing to which agriculture industry is considered as the largest user of the Formic Acid worldwide. This acid is also used on fodders & animal feed to increase its nutritional value.

In addition, this versatile chemical finds its usage in many industrial application such as in rubber manufacturing & leather production. Owing to its high pH regulating quality and high absorbing capability; this chemical is used during the leather production. While, owing to its coagulating quality, the chemical is used in rubber manufacturing processes. Similarly it is also used in textile industry for dyeing and finishing processes.

Attributing to the wide uptake & a range of application industries; the market of Formic Acid enjoys a great market traction on the global platform. Furthermore factors such as changing life style of people has fueled the textile business extensively, therefore increasing the use of this acid for dying & finishing of fabric. Escalating standard of living has increased the consumption of meat which is resultantly driving the demand of animal feed further driving the demand of Formic Acid. These factors presage the galore accruals this market will be witnessing soon.

Recognizing the potential of the market to grow further in the years to come, Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed study report giving out the market forecast for the period 2017 – 2023. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the global Formic Acid market is expected to reach up to USD 878.7 million by 2027 growing at 4.94% CAGR during review period of 2017-2027. The market had captured a value of USD 516.9 million in 2016.

In addition, factors that propel the market growth include; changing lifestyle, improved economy & growing population. Augmenting industrialization & urbanization are also predominant factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, use of antibiotics in animal feedstock is prohibited in some of the developed regions such as North America & & Europe is expected to drive the demand of formic acid over the review period.

On the other hand, changing climatic conditions in some regions, are negatively impacting application industries like preservatives, animal feed, leather & rubber industry of formic acid, resultantly, hampering the market growth during the review period. Moreover, higher toxicity levels in higher grades of formic acid are also anticipated to restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, product diversification and technological advancements in feed additive will provide substantial opportunities to market players. Which will in turn, drive the market growth.

Formic Acid Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The global Formic Acid market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several well established players having regional and global presence, along with the small players & new entrants form competitive landscape. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, brand reinforcement and collaboration remain the key trends for leading players. These leading players have made high investments in local and emerging countries to enter and enhance their market position and distribution network through capacity expansion, supply agreements and industry chain build.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 06, 2018 – GRT Group (Switzerland), leading global provider for energy-storage development solutions, announced that it has developed world’s first formic acid-based fuel cell in collaboration with the Swiss university – EPFL (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne). The device named as – HYFORM-PEMFC, uses formic acid to store hydrogen. It is designed to ensure comprehensive gains in terms of size, such as ease of transportation, safety, and lower operating costs while being environmentally sustainable. The device has domestic as well as industrial applications.

March 13, 2018 – Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA), a leading global supplier of feed additives using applied science & food technology offers a wide-range of Sal CURB products including both formic-acid-based and formaldehyde-based products. The company launched its Powerful antimicrobial solution product – Sal CURB® B in Russia. The solution brings powerful antimicrobial compounds and special synergistic combination of surface-active agents

Worldwide Formic Acid Market – Segmentation

Analysis is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Production Method : Comprises – Carbonylation of Methanol & Oxalic Acid.

By Applications : Preservatives, Animal Feed, Cleaning Agents, Rubber & Leather Production, Dyeing and Finishing Textiles, and others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment – Carbonylation of methanol by production method holds the highest percentage of market share.

Worldwide Formic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Formic acid followed by Europe and North America respectively. In 2016, the market had accounted for more than 35% of the market share of the global market, in terms of volumes. Factors such as Growing industrialization, ample availability of raw materials & its supply along with the presence of largest production base & minimal regulatory norms foster the market growth to an extent.

China, among other APAC countries, being the largest producer for the Formic acid, is projected gain USD 144.3 million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.50%. In addition, availability of labors at competitive rates drives the market growth in the country.

In 2016, Europe market accounted for the second largest market for the Formic acid owing to the presence of major manufacturers like Perstorp AB & BASF offering superior quality product.

Perstorp AB, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Feicheng Acid Chemical, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers& Chemicals Limited, Ltd LUXI Group CO., Ltd. and Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of the competition in the Global Formic Acid Market.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

