The global migraine drugs market is predicted to grow at a 5.9% CAGR between 2019-2025, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report Info graphs of “Migraine Drugs Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025”

Migraines, simply put, are severe, painful, and recurring headaches, which can be accompanied or preceded by sensory warning symptoms and other signs. Its causes are not yet known but triggers that may set of migraine include hormonal changes in women, emotional triggers such as stress, depression, anxiety, or excitement, physical causes such as poor posture, insufficient sleep, or tiredness, triggers in the diet such as caffeine and alcohol, dehydration and irregular mealtimes, taking medications such as contraceptive pills, sleeping pills, or hormone replacement therapy medications, and triggers in the environment such as bright lights, loud noise or flickering screens. Migraine is of two types- chronic and episodic.

Migraine Drugs Market Key Players:

Prominent players profiled in the migraine drugs Industry report include eNeura Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca Plc (UK), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Allergan Plc (Ireland).

Various factors are propelling the migraine drugs market growth stated by the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include a rising focus on development on migraine drugs, lifestyle changes, unhealthy food consumption, awareness programs undertaken by organizations on prevention as well as treatment of migraine, and high unmet needs.

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the migraine drugs market on the basis of drug class, treatment, end user, and type.

Based on type , the migraine drugs Industry is segmented into chronic and episodic migraine. Of these, the episodic migraine will have maximum share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on treatment , the migraine drugs Industry is segmented into neuromodulation, preventive, acute, and others. Of these, the acute segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period owing to its high prevalence and availability of several drugs to treat acute migraines.

Based on drug class, the migraine drugs Industry is segmented into triptans, anticonvulsants, tricyclics, angiotensin blockers, beta-blockers, and others. Of these, the triptans segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its high efficacy.

Based on end user , the migraine drugs Industry is segmented into research and academic institutes, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals and clinics will dominate the market over the forecast period for being primary treatment centers for patients.

Migraine Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the migraine drugs market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Middle East and Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Of these, the Americas will remain the driving force in the market over the forecast period chiefly on account of the rising research and development activities undertaken by the key players in this region and the rising prevalence of migraine.

The migraine drugs market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period, followed by the APAC region. Factors pushing the growth of the migraine drugs market in the region include strategic initiatives undertaken by key players, government initiatives to offer better healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, growing awareness about migraine, a growing number of patients having neurological diseases, and growing geriatric population.

The migraine drugs market in the MEA is predicted to have stable growth over the forecast period.

