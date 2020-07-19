Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Overview

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to attain or maintain penile erection in men, sufficient for successful sexual intercourse. It is also known as impotence. It is a common medical disorder primarily affecting men older than 40 years of age. Growing elderly population, increasing awareness and patient education, elevated inclination towards a sedentary lifestyle, and growing incidence of several genitourinary diseases are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market. Management of this disorder includes medical history, sexual history and psychological history of a person. There are number of drugs available for the treatment of erectile dysfunction which include both branded and generic drugs. Over 20 million men all over the world have used or are currently using Viagra to treat erectile dysfunction.

Browse Sample of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1313



Stress and mental health concerns may worsen the problem of erectile dysfunction. Physical and psychological issues may also cause erectile dysfunction. The market of erectile dysfunction drugs is driven by the number of drugs available in the market and increasing number of men suffering from this disorder. There is also an increase in the competition among the major market players. According to a trials conducted by the American Urological Association (AUA) Consensus Panel on Erectile Dysfunction, 36% to 76% of patients on erectile dysfunction drug were able to achieve intercourse during treatment.

The market for erectile dysfunction drugs is growing rapidly and expected to continue its growth in near future. However, factors such as growing threat from counterfeit drugs, prevalence of STDs in erectile dysfunction drug users, and shrinking insurance coverage for ED treatment will hamper the growth of global erectile dysfunction market. Moreover, patent expiry of number of blockbuster drugs, availability of counterfeit drugs and increasing manufactures of generic drugs in the market may result in the decline of erectile dysfunction drugs market. Global market of erectile dysfunction drugs is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion in 2023 from USD 1.65 billion in 2016 over the forecast period 2017-2023.

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Regional:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas account for the major share of the market owing to the presence of patient population, well-developed technology, and high healthcare expenditure. According to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority, about 5 percent of men that are 40 years old have complete erectile dysfunction, and that number increases to about 15 percent of men at age 70. Mild and moderate erectile dysfunction affects approximately 10 percent of men per decade of life.

Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. According to the UK Health Centre, 50 percent of men that smoke a pack of cigarettes a day have a higher chance of developing erectile dysfunction. Furthermore, as per a study recently presented at the European Association of Urology showed that erectile dysfunction isn’t being treated very often, with only 25.4 percent of men in the being treated for the condition.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of this market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East holds the major share of the regional market due to well-developed technology and high spending.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Players:

Pfizer Inc. manufactures Viagra drug for erectile dysfunction treatment. Bayer AG manufactures Levitra drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Eli Lilly and Company manufactures a drug named Cialis for erectile dysfunction.

For instance, in May 2014, Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Company announced an agreement for regulatory OTC approval of Cialis (tadalafil). Cialis is now available as OTC drug worldwide for the treatment of men with erectile dysfunction (ED).

Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lily & Co. (U.S), Dong–A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Apricus Biosciences Inc.(U.S), S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Apricus Biosciences Inc. (U.S), Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd. (Brazil), Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., (South Korea), Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Vivus, Inc. (U.S), and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Browse More Details of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market-1313

About Us:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.