Global Autoinjector Market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2018, AbbVie, Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd. launched HUMIRA pen, an autoinjector formulation for fully human anti-TNF- α monoclonal antibody.

Global Autoinjectors Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.42% to reach USD 79,741 Million by 2024.

Some of the key players in the global autoinjector market are AbbVie, Inc., Eli Lily and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Owen Mumford, Consort Medical, Unilife Corporation, SHL Group (Scandinavian Health Limited), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Antares Pharma, Novartis International AG, and Bayer AG.

The global autoinjectors market has been segmented into type, therapy, and distribution channel.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors.

The market, by therapy, has been segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The autoinjectors market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European autoinjectors market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The autoinjectors market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The autoinjectors market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global autoinjectors market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2017, an estimated 30.3 million people of all ages had diabetes in the US in 2015.

The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases.

Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, increasing incidence of several diseases, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global autoinjectors market.

The market growth in this region can be attributed to the growing expenditure for the healthcare sector and developing healthcare infrastructure.

For instance, in September 2016, Bayer AG received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its electronic autoinjector BETACONNECT for the multiple sclerosis therapy. In addition, in May 2017, the company announced the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for myBETAapp and the BETACONNECT Navigator. With this software, people using the electronic BETACONNECT autoinjector to administer BETASERON (interferon beta-1b) can use the Bluetooth technology to connect their current autoinjector to the new myBETAapp on their mobile device or computer.

Moreover, a favorable reimbursement scenario and the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors boost the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for product approval and growing preference for alternative drug delivery modes such as nasal sprays may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Global Autoinjectors Market, by Region

Americas North America US Canada Latin America



Europe Western Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe



Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



